The Anti Defamation League on Wednesday attacked the Trump White House for appointing Dr. Darren Jeffrey Beattie of Colorado to a three-year term on the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, presumably to serve most of it under the Biden administration.

The US Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad is an independent agency of the Government of the United States of America, established by a law that directs it to identify and report on cemeteries, monuments, and historic buildings in Eastern and Central Europe that are associated with the heritage of US citizens, particularly endangered properties. The law also directs the Commission to obtain, in cooperation with the US Department of State, assurances from the governments of the region that the properties will be protected and preserved. The Commission also seeks the preservation of similar types of properties, including related archival material. It, additionally, encourages and facilitates private and foreign government restoration and preservation projects.

Beattie was fired in 2018 from his job as a speechwriter for the Trump administration in a guilt-by-association response to the revelation that in 2016 he had appeared on a panel with Peter Brimelow, the founder of VDare, an American website focusing on opposition to immigration to the United States. The website is reportedly associated with white supremacy, white nationalism, and the alt-right.

In that context, it is important to note that the law establishing the commission recognized that the population of the United States is mostly immigrants and their descendants. Because it is, the United States has an interest in the preservation of sites in other countries. These sites are an important part of the cultural heritage of many Americans.

ADL called on the Trump Administration to immediately rescind Beattie’s appointment, and its CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, issued a statement saying:

It is downright shocking that the White House has appointed Darren Beattie, who once attended an event with white supremacists and participated in a panel discussion with white nationalist Peter Brimelow, to serve as a member of a commission specifically created to help preserve the memory of Jewish victims of Nazi atrocities during the Holocaust.

Beattie told the NY Times in response that “the ADL pretends to be an organization that protects Jews, but it really exists to protect Democrats. As a Jewish Trump supporter, I consider it an honor to be attacked by the far-left ADL and its disgraced leader, Jonathan Greenblatt.”

On his Twitter account, Beattie posted: “This is disgusting. The ADL is truly the enemy of the people. Makes me want to vomit just thinking of the disgraced Jonathan Greenlatt. YUCK!!!”

Beattie also retweeted Jack Posobiec’s post showing Greenblatt appearing on the MSNBC show hosted by Al Sharpton, with the caption: “In 1991, Al Sharpton instigated a three-day riot against the Hasidic residents of Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood, in which a Jewish student was killed. Today, the ADL partners with him.”

In 1991, Al Sharpton instigated a three-day riot against the Hasidic residents of Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood, in which a Jewish student was killed. Today, the ADL partners with him pic.twitter.com/wUxrEEY83N — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) November 18, 2020

Finally, Beattie tweeted: “Whenever someone who the media thought they cancelled succeeds, it sends a cold chill down the spine of hit piece journalists…and sends them into a frenzy, because it means they don’t have the power they thought they had.”

Say what you will about Darren Beattie, the man knows enough to write “media” in the plural (as in “the media thought they” rather than “it”), and for this alone he deserves our support. We also endorse his “Jonathan Greenlatt YUCK” statement, and would like to place an advance order for the T-shirt.