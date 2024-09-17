Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Jewish mass grave containing 23 bodies was located Tuesday in Belarus, local media reported.

The remains of 12 adults and 11 children between the ages of one and 7 were uncovered in the town of Strešyn in the country’s southeastern Gomel region, which was occupied by the Nazi Germany in August 1941.

The local Jewish population was forced into a local ghetto and its property was looted by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

According to the assessment of the Belarus authorities, the Jewish mass grave contains the remains of some of those who did not survive the conditions in the ghetto, Israel’s Kan radio reported.

No evidence of execution was found on the remains, but keys and a rusty rifle bullet were uncovered in the grave.

The official news agency of Belarus, Balta, reported that a local who bought a house in Strešyn about 15 years ago had discovered the bodies during agricultural work he carried out on the grounds. But he chose not to report the find to anyone, even though he and many of the local residents knew that these were the remains of Jews who died in the local ghetto.

The news come at a time when Belarussian authorities are belatedly acknowledging that Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, after years when they were promoting a controversial narrative of a “Belarusian genocide” during World War II.

About 40,000 Jews lived in Gomel in 1939, comprising nearly 30% of the total population.

Most of the Jews were able to leave the district before Aug. 19, 1941, when the city was occupied by German troops.

The Jews who remained were incarcerated in three ghettos where mortality rates were very high.

The total number of Holocaust victims from Gomel is estimated at 3,000-4,000.

Five years ago, about 1,000 bodies were found in the southwestern Belarusian city of Brest near the border with Poland, in a dark reminder of the Holocaust.

