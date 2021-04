On Yom Hashoah, Israel’s Holocaust Memorial Day, Yehuda Klopfer, age 96, a survivor of Auschwitz, lit the Holocaust Memorial candle in Efrat where he lived for the past 2 years. Despite his advanced age, Yehuda was a regular at the minyan in Beit Knesset Zayit Raanan, and would talk to everyone about his life.

Yehuda died this past Thursday. This is his story.

Below is the video of the Yom HaShoah ceremony in Efrat. Yehuda speaks at 17:29