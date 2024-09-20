Photo Credit: MDA

In a poignant ceremony on the Gaza border, Reverend Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan’s Purse, dedicated two armored ambulances in memory of three American-Israelis murdered by Hamas. This dedication, held nearly a year after the October 7 attacks, was accompanied by Graham’s surprising announcement of an additional commitment to provide 20 more armored ambulances, on top of the Evangelical aid organization’s 22 life-saving vehicles already purchased, bringing the total to 42 life-saving vehicles.

The event took place in Avshalom, where Graham honored the memory of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Roi Idan, and Smadar Mor-Idan. Goldberg-Polin was taken hostage during the Nova Festival and killed in Gaza 11 months later, while Roi and Smadar were shot in their home in front of their children, including their four-year-old daughter Avigail, who was later kidnapped.

Advertisement





“The need is so great,” Graham remarked, emphasizing the heroic efforts of Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency responders. “Today, we dedicate two armored ambulances and a new ambulance center near the Gaza border where there hasn’t been one before.”

The cornerstone for this new MDA station was also laid, aimed at improving emergency response times along the volatile border region. The recent commitment by Samaritan’s Purse, which includes two newly established ambulance stations in Avshalom and Shlomi, underscores the organization’s ongoing support for Israel’s emergency services.

Earlier this year, Samaritan’s Purse had already donated 14 ambulances to replenish the fleet after Hamas attacks had targeted rescue vehicles. Additionally, the organization supplied 1,000 trauma kits filled with critical medical supplies, strategically placed to ensure rapid response in high-risk areas.

Eli Bin, Director General of Magen David Adom, expressed deep gratitude, stating, “The generosity of Reverend Franklin Graham and his organization knows no bounds. The entire people of Israel are indebted to this great man and organization.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: