Rabbi Shlomo Riskin, chief rabbi of Efrat, gave a halachic ruling on Thursday, that all shuls and minyanim (quorums) in Efrat are to be shut down immediately.

Rabbi Riskin has been in an extended self-quarantine after coming into contact with people he did not know during the Purim holiday.

Rabbi Riskin also ruled that someone who has been tested for Coronavirus must leave their phone on during Shabbat for when they get the results back and in case they need to enter immediate isolation.

This morning, the city of Teveria shut down all shuls in the city.