Fraudulent kosher symbols

The Kashrut.com kosher alert website has issued a warning to consumers that Chinese companies are creating fake kosher supervision logos and applying them to various food products.

One example cited by the organization was a fraudulent kosher symbol found on a box of cannoli shells found on Amazon and at Restaurant Depot.

“These bogus kosher symbols are some of the ones offered by companies, many in Asia, particularly India, that sell “certification” services,” warned Kashrut.com.

“No recognized rabbinical certification is behind these certifications. One should never rely on a symbol but verify that it is a reliable agency.

“If you see others, please send to ajms@kashrut.com.”

