Photo Credit: Chris Sean Smith, US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps

Dr. Rachel Levine was sworn in on Tuesday as an admiral, the highest-ranking official of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. The former health secretary of Pennsylvania now commands 6,000 uniformed officers who are entrusted with protecting the nation’s public health.

Levine, 64, grew up in Wakefield, Massachusetts as Richard, who attended Hebrew school with his younger sister Bonnie. Her parents, Melvin and Lillian Levine, were both lawyers. Rachel Levine graduated from Belmont Hill High School in Belmont, Massachusetts, then graduated from Harvard College and the Tulane University School of Medicine. She completed a residency in pediatrics and a fellowship in adolescent medicine at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in Manhattan.

On February 13, President Joe Biden nominated Levine to be Assistant US Secretary for Health. Her Senate confirmation hearing was on February 25. On March 17, the committee voted 13–9 to advance the nomination to a full Senate vote. On March 24, the Senate voted 52–48, with two Republicans joining the Democratic caucus to confirm her nomination.

Levine was is the first openly transgender person to hold an office that requires Senate confirmation. The appointment of Amanda Simpson, who served as deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Operational Energy under the Obama administration, did not require Senate confirmation.

Levine once noted that she grew up attending a Conservative synagogue, but over time became more inclined to Reform Judaism, mostly because she felt more welcome there.

Dr. Levine began to identify as a woman in 2011. In a Washington Post interview, Levine said that the transition from Richard to Rachel was slow, deliberate, and filled with research. Levine started seeing a therapist in 2001 and in 2008 started letting his hair grow long. Rachel took voice lessons for a year and a half, to be able to sound like a woman. She has not released any more personal details regarding her transition.

“This is a momentous occasion, and I am honored to take this role for the impact I can make and for the historic nature of what it symbolizes,” Levine said in a speech at her swearing-in ceremony. “I stand on the shoulders of those LGBTQ+ individuals who came before me, both those known and unknown. May this appointment today be the first of many more to come, as we create a diverse and more inclusive future.”

Levine and her ex-wife, Martha Peaslee Levine, have two children. They married in 1988, during Levine’s last year of medical school, and divorced in 2013.