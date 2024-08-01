Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

The New York Police Department (NYPD) increased patrols Wednesday in Jewish neighborhoods and around various Jewish institutions (synagogues, camps, schools) following Tuesday night’s assassination in Beirut of Fuad Shukr, second-in-command to Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah, and the 2 am Wednesday assassination in Tehran of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Increased police presence is being seen particularly in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, home to Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, the Hassidic areas in the Williamsburg and Boro Park neighborhoods, and in the Midwood-Flatbush area.

Although there have been no concrete threats, NYPD cited concerns over potential hate crimes against the Jewish community in the city, given the exponential rise in such attacks since the start of the October 7 launched by Hamas against Israel. Hezbollah in Lebanon joined the war on October 8, and the Houthis in Yemen joined soon after. All are proxies of Iran.

NYPD emphasized the increased presence are solely a “precautionary measure.”

The Jewish Security Alliance encouraged synagogues and other Jewish institutions to implement the following security precautions:

1. LIMITED BUILDING ACCESS: Limit your building access to only one entrance/exit. Ensure all doors remain locked at all times and are only unlocked to admit known individuals. Do not open doors for unknown individuals.

DROP OFF & PICK UP: Security and staff should be outside at this time and on the lookout for any suspicious individuals in these high traffic times.

2. PERIMETER SWEEP: Upon opening your institution, conduct an outside sweep of your building’s perimeter. Report any suspicious items or individuals lurking outside to law enforcement immediately.

3. CAMERA COVERAGE: Ensure all building cameras are on and properly recording. Designate an individual to review security footage continuously throughout the day and elevate any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

4. MAIL AND DELIVERIES: Screen any packages and mail thoroughly that comes to the building. If you didn’t order it, do not accept it. Review your institution’s procedures for suspicious mail.

5. LAW ENFORCEMENT: Connect with your local law enforcement and provide them with your schedule over the coming days, including school, camp and prayer times.

Many of the above precautions are implemented automatically as part of routine life in the State of Israel, where even the shopping malls and central bus stations have security guards (who search bags) and in many cases metal detectors at each entrance.

These precautions have saved countless lives, and foiled multiple attempted terrorist attacks. Given the current global climate of antisemitic hate, it makes sense to implement these suggestions.

