Casa Grande Police in Arizona have announced the arrest of a suspect in the torching of the Khal Chasidim Jewish Community Center last week.

Everardo Gregorio, 30, was arrested last Wednesday near the blackened building. Gregorio was seen on surveillance video multiple times in the area at the time the center went up in flames.

The blaze, reported at 5 am, caused “significant damage,” fire and police officials said. A member of Khal Chasidim said the building “was burned down to the core,” according to AZ Central.

Miraculously, the Torah scrolls were not in the building at the time of the fire.

Gregorio has denied involvement in the fire. The investigation continues.

