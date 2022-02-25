Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

UJA-Federation of New York announced in a news release on Thursday that it has approved $3 million in emergency funding to support Jewish communities in Ukraine. The funds will be made available to the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, the Jewish Agency and other organizations working to provide for the safety and well-being of approximately 200,000 Jews living in Ukraine.

The funds will go to humanitarian aid, such as food, medicine, winter relief and emergency services; bolster security at Jewish institutions; respond to emerging needs such as the displacement of people from their homes and provide mobile medical units for the homebound.

The effort utilizes a network of thousands of volunteers from across Ukraine.

At the same time, the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington has also opened a Ukraine Emergency Fund to swiftly meet the emerging and urgent humanitarian needs of the 200,000+ members of Ukraine’s Jewish community.

“Belonging to a global Jewish community means assisting and caring for Jews wherever they are – always, and especially in times of crisis,” said The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington CEO Gil Preuss. “Decades of support to our global partners from Federation’s Annual Campaign and United Jewish Endowment Fund grants have built the infrastructure we need to respond urgently today, and to ensure Ukraine’s Jews remain safe and cared for.”