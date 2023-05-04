Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Tuesday accused in a speech in Sderot that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu watered down his decision to block the use of cell phones for security prisoners, and now it turns out, the PM did it behind Ben Gvir’s back, ordering Prisons Commissioner Katy Perry not to implement her boss’s decision.

In response to this and numerous other areas where Netanyahu has gone against the signed coalition agreements between himself and Ben Gvir, the Otzma Yehudit Chairman issued a statement saying, “If the prime minister does not want a right-wing government, he is welcome to fire us. We will not show up to vote in the Knesset until the Prime Minister internalizes and understands that we want a fully right-wing government and that we are an integral part of the discussions and part of the implementation of the Israeli government’s security policy.”

Ben Gvir continued: “About six months ago, the citizens of the State of Israel voted in an election, and they voted for a completely right-wing government. A government that they expected would be decisive, a government that would respond to every enemy missile, to every act of lawlessness, to every child here who is crying that someone is trying to murder him. They voted for a government that would remove Khan al-Ahmar. They voted for a government that would respond to terrorism. They voted for a government that would carry out a judicial reform.”

“Six months later, and four months after the establishment of this government, unfortunately, as I said at the meeting of coalition heads last Sunday, this is not a fully right-wing government,” Ben Gvir said.

He continued: “Gaza bombards us time after time and our response is frail and weak. They are trying to water down the judicial reform despite the demand of the entire right-wing camp. Khan Al Ahmar is not evicted, and the government gives a shameful response to the Supreme Court. And even the simplest things like the phone service I wanted to deny the terrorist prisoners in the last few weeks, a decision you are not aware of, the Prime Minister nullified this decision and behind the scenes worked to prevent me from blocking the terrorists’ phones.”

Ben Gvir said that he loves Netanyahu very much and has grown close to him over the past six months, but he owes his allegiance to the residents of Sderot, the Negev, Galilee, and all the citizens of Israel.

“Mr. Prime Minister, if you don’t want Otzma Yehudit in your government – feel free to fire us,” Ben Gvir reiterated. “If you don’t want a full right-wing government, feel free to send us home. I am announcing here that we, Otzma Yehudit, will not come to the Knesset to vote until the Prime Minister understands that the goal of this government is a full-on right-wing government. I am the Minister of National Security, and it is my duty to participate in security discussions.”