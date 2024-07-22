Photo Credit: Courtesy of Im Tirtzu

A rally took place in front of the Prime Minister’s residence on Gaza Street in Jerusalem Sunday evening, just before he departed for the United States and his upcoming speech to Congress. The event was organized by Im Tirtzu, along with the Tikva Forum, Gvura Forum, and “To Victory” Forum.

Participants, including families of hostages, bereaved families, and reservists, urged the Prime Minister to maintain a strong stance and pursue victory. They called on him to:

Convey Israel’s critical security needs during his US visit. Resist pressure from those advocating for less aggressive strategies. Reject proposals such as reinstating Palestinian Authority control in Gaza or withdrawing from strategic areas. Prioritize victory, hostage return, and security through continued military action against terrorist groups.

Tzvika Mor, father of hostage Eitan Mor, stressed the need for continued military pressure to ensure the return of the hostages and Israel’s safety. Itzik Buntzel, who lost his son Sgt. Amit Buntzel in Gaza, called for public support and demanded that the Prime Minister seek US assistance in providing weapons for the IDF to defeat Hamas.

Shai Rosengarten, deputy director of Im Tirtzu and an IDF reservist, described the current situation as crucial for Israel’s future. He contrasted the views of some security experts advocating for potentially risky strategies with the Prime Minister’s position on maintaining security principles and war achievements.

Rosengarten stressed the importance of Israel’s presence in Gaza for achieving victory and securing the return of all hostages.

Several hundred Israelis showed up for the rally, about the same as the number of Israelis who show up for anarchist rallies these days, except the right-wing folks didn’t set fire to the pavement or clash with police.

