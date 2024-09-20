Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) spoke on the Senate floor announcing his intention to file Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to stop the sale of $20 billion in weapons to the Jewish state.

“Resolutions of Disapproval are the only tool Congress has to block arms sales which are inconsistent with established U.S. and international law,” Sanders said in the Wednesday speech. “The Senate will vote on these measures.”

Advertisement





He said that “no matter how people in Washington try to spin it, the simple fact is that we must end our complicity in Israel’s illegal and indiscriminate military campaign, which has caused mass civilian death.”

Mark Mellman, president and CEO of Democratic Majority for Israel, disagreed.

“Senator Sanders’ proposal to block aid to Israel requested by the Biden-Harris administration is deeply misguided, counterproductive, and dangerous, particularly as Israel is actively engaged in a five-front, defensive war,” he said. “Disarming Israel in the midst of a war is not the way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Mellman said the plan “gives Iran and its proxies exactly what they want, and plays into their strategy—to drive a wedge between the U.S. and Israel. Senator Sanders’ approach helps them succeed.”

Pointing to Hamas as preventing a ceasefire, Mellman said that “while war is awful and civilian casualties tragic, Hamas bears responsibility for them. Military experts say Israel has done more than any other country to prevent civilian casualties and is acting lawfully.”

Mellman said the senator’s resolution “ignores American opinion.” He said “recent polling demonstrates that only 23% of voters nationally want security assistance decreased from current levels, while 60% want it increased or kept the same, and 17% offer no opinion.”

Following the introduction of the resolution, Senate rules would enable Sanders to force a vote almost immediately.

Share this article on WhatsApp: