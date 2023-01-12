Photo Credit: Shir Torem/Flash90

A survey taken by Direct Polls for Channel 14 and released on Thursday, shows overwhelming public support for most of the judicial reforms proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

Six Year Term Limits for the Supreme Court President and Deputies

Support: 67%

Against: 22%

Undecided: 11%

Expanding the Supreme Court Judge Selection Committee; Providing Elected Officials and Public Representatives with the Majority of Votes in the Selection Committe

Support: 61%

Against: 35%

Undecided: 4%



Cancelling Knesset Legislation Requires 80% Agreement in a Vote by All the Supreme Court Justices

Support: 59%

Against: 35%

Undecided: 6%

Cancelling the “Unreasonable Cause” Argument to Invalidate Government Actions

Support: 47%

Against: 43%

Undecided: 10%

Knesset Override of Supreme Court Decisions with a Majority of 61 MKs

Support: 47%

Against: 48%

Undecided: 5%

The survey shows that the public wants most of the reforms in Levin’s current proposal. The exception is the override proposal, as many believe the number of MKs should be higher than just 61, which automatically represents any current coalition’s most minimum number of Knesset members.

[We will be posting the relevant statistical data on the survey later.]