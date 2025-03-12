Photo Credit: Based on image by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Laurie Cardoza-Moore this week blasted Tucker Carlson for his recent interview with the Prime Minister of Qatar and his sudden pro-Iranian advocacy.

According to Cardoza Moore, since leaving FOX News, Carlson has increasingly platformed antisemites and conspiracy theorists, giving them unchallenged airtime to spread hate, and wonders whether his apparent Jew-hatred was purchased by Qatari oil money.

“Did Tucker just take off his mask for Purim? Was this all a dance for his new puppet masters in Doha? Is Tucker the Emir’s new court jester?” asked Laurie Cardoza-Moore whose “Focus on Israel” television program reaches billions of Christians worldwide.

“Has Tucker Carlson sold his soul to the Muslim Brotherhood? He appears to have fully cozied up to Qatar – one of the world’s biggest sponsors of Islamist terrorism, while in the same week, beginning to advocate in support of letting Iran go nuclear. Qatar and Iran have bankrolled organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah for decades.” added Cardoza Moore, president of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations.

“For decades Qatar has been the biggest donor to American universities and K-12 education in our country – pushing anti-American and anti-Semitic content to our children. This is not just about Israel and Jews – it’s about the future of our own beloved Republic. We the People demand that Tucker Carlson stop bearing false witness and unveil his true allegiances. The Lord knows that putting Iran and Qatar First means putting America Last.” She said.

She concluded: “As Jews worldwide prepare to celebrate the miracles of Purim and read the Book of Esther – it would be advised that so-called Christians like Tucker and Candace open their own Bibles. What starts with the Jews, never ends with the Jews. Back then, it was Haman who sought to annihilate ‘the Apple of God’s Eye.’ Today, it is Hamas. It is time to take off the masks. No amount of Muslim Brotherhood cash can rewrite God’s World or replace His Chosen People.”

