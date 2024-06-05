Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

A two-kilometer (1.2 mile) long tunnel was investigated and then destroyed this week by fighters from the IDF’s Division 162 and the Yahalom unit.

The tunnel, located in Rafah, was used by Hamas terrorists for build up of its forces and other terror activities.

The combat teams of the 12th Brigade, the Givati ​​Brigade, the 401st Brigade, the Yahalom Unit, and Unit 504 have been conducting precise, intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area for the past few weeks under the command of the 162nd Division.

The troops located several significant tunnel shafts that led to a long tunnel route that reached as far as the Philadelphi Corridor.

The tunnel, which also connected to several other routes in the area, was extensive and contained blast doors. Beyond those obstacles, IDF troops located weapons such as AK-47s assault rifles, anti-tank missiles, many intelligence assets and explosives.