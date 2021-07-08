Photo Credit: Pixabay

A major explosion at the Dubai Port of Jabal Ali drew firefighters and other emergency response personnel racing to the site, a central location for docking by oil tankers in the region.

Witnesses said that buildings across the commercial hub of the UAE were rocked by the blast.

The Dubai Media Office (DMO) said the blast was caused by a fire that broke out aboard a container ship anchored in the port. “A fire has been reported to have broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port. A Dubai Civil Defense team is working to put out the blaze,” the DMO tweeted.

A fire caused by an explosion within a container on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port has been brought under control; no casualities have been reported. pic.twitter.com/iLdS3zEegW — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 7, 2021

Unconfirmed reports quoted by multiple news media said the ship was an oil tanker.

There are reports that the explosion happened on the “Ocean Trader” ship. Initial reports said the ship was the J Pioneer.

There is also a US Air Force base in the port, unnamed sources said, as well as an oil refinery.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. Civil defense sources said no injuries were reported, Reuters reported.