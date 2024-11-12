Photo Credit: MDA

Two men in their forties were killed late Tuesday afternoon in a direct hit by a Hezbollah rocket during an attack on Nahariya and surrounds. At least two other people were wounded in the barrage.

A massive barrage of at least 10 mid-range “Fadi” rockets was fired by the Iranian-backed Lebanese terrorist army at northwestern Israeli communities, including Nahariya, Akko, Haifa and surrounds.

Another rocket fired shortly after scored a direct hit on a home in the evacuated community of Shomera. No injuries were reported.

“Some of the projectiles were intercepted, and others landed in the area,” the IDF said.

An industrial building in the city sustained a direct hit that started a fire in the structure.

“This was a warehouse hit by a rocket. We arrived quickly at the scene, where there was significant destruction and an active fire,” Magen David Adom (MDA) EMT Dor Vaknin reported.

“We conducted medical assessments on two men who were lying unconscious and suffering from severe injuries. Unfortunately, their injuries were too severe, and after our assessments, we had to pronounce both of them deceased.”

In addition, a man and a woman who suffered from emotional shock were treated by United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit.”

In the area of Kibbutz Kabri, also in northern Israel, two people in their thirties were wounded in the attack. Both sustained shrapnel wounds; they were evacuated by MDA to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

The Israel Defense Forces also intercepted three ballistic missiles that were fired by Hezbollah simultaneously at central Israel.

One woman sustained minor injuries while racing for a bomb shelter in the city of Lod, near Ben Gurion International Airport.

All flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport were suspended temporarily due to the attack. Flights that were heading for arrival circled instead over the Mediterranean and the Dead Sea.

Teams scanned the airport and runways to ensure that no debris or rocket shrapnel landed in the area.

Air traffic was expected to return to normal operations within a short time.

Less than an hour earlier, a terrorist armed with a knife attempted to stab IDF reservists at a military post at the Dayr Sharaf Junction in northern Israel.

The reservists neutralized the terrorist and no Israeli injuries were reported, the IDF said.

