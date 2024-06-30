Photo Credit: IDF

An explosive suicide drone attack launched by Lebanon’s Iranian backed Hezbollah terrorist organization Sunday evening left 18 IDF soldiers wounded in the northern Golan Heights.

One of the soldiers sustained serious injuries in the direct drone hit; 17 others had mostly minor wounds.

“The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment and their families have been notified,” the IDF said in a statement.

In response, the Israel Air Force targeted Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, including an observation post in Markaba and a launcher in Ayta ash Shab, from which a missile was fired toward northern Israel.

IDF Artillery also fought to neutralize threats in multiple areas in southern Lebanon.

