Damage caused to the vehicles from a Hezbollah missile fired from Lebanon in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat, October 13, 2024.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon fired a massive barrage of approximately 100 rockets midday Sunday at communities across northern Israel, from Nahariya and Haifa on the Mediterranean coast to Kiryat Shmona and Katzrin in the Golan Heights.

Dozens of the rockets were aimed at the ancient holy city of Tzfat (Safed) and at Haifa and its surrounds. Hezbollah claimed it was targeting an Israeli military base near the city.

Eight firefighting crews were deployed to battle the wildfires that broke out in open areas near Tzfat, Rosh Pina and Amiad as a result of the rocket fire.

Damage was reported on Highway 90 and in multiple open areas near Tzfat. The same highway, southbound near Rosh Pina, was temporarily closed due to shrapnel in the area.

According to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response organization, no physical injuries were reported.

As of 3 pm Sunday, approximately 160 rockets were fired at northern Israel by Hezbollah in Lebanon, the IDF said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

