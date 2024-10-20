Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

The Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon fired a massive barrage of approximately 100 rockets midday Sunday at communities across northern Israel, from Nahariya and Haifa on the Mediterranean coast to Kiryat Shmona and Katzrin in the Golan Heights.

Dozens of the rockets were aimed at the ancient holy city of Tzfat (Safed) and at Haifa and its surrounds. Hezbollah claimed it was targeting an Israeli military base near the city.

Eight firefighting crews were deployed to battle the wildfires that broke out in open areas near Tzfat, Rosh Pina and Amiad as a result of the rocket fire.

Damage was reported on Highway 90 and in multiple open areas near Tzfat. The same highway, southbound near Rosh Pina, was temporarily closed due to shrapnel in the area.

According to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response organization, no physical injuries were reported.

As of 3 pm Sunday, approximately 160 rockets were fired at northern Israel by Hezbollah in Lebanon, the IDF said.

