Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, fired a barrage of 15 rockets at the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmonah late Tuesday afternoon.

Ten of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense array. One rocket landed in the town itself; four others landed in open areas.

There were no injuries reported, according to the IDF.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack and said it had launched “dozens” of Katyusha rockets at a military base in the area, saying the attack came “in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the resilient southern villages and safe homes, particularly the town of Zaloutieh and the martyrdom of a civilian.”

Earlier in the day, the terror group said Mohyeddine Abu Dalla, a Lebanese citizen, “ascended to martyrdom” — the jihadist euphemism for dying — as a result of an IOF airstrike targeting the area between the towns of Zaloutieh and Bustan in southern Lebanon.

Kiryat Shmona has been targeted and struck repeatedly by Hezbollah since the start of the October 7th war.

IDF troops subsequently identified a terrorist entering a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Yarine, in southern Lebanon.

Shortly following the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck the military structure from which the terrorist operated.

