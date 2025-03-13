Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

On Thursday evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a strike in Lebanon, targeting a Hezbollah missile facility in the Beqaa Valley. This site had been previously attacked by the IDF and is now reportedly being rebuilt by the terrorist organization.

The strike was carried out after intelligence indicated that Hezbollah was working to restore the missile production plant. The IDF’s assessment suggests that Hezbollah may be planning attacks against Israeli forces operating in the buffer zone along the northern border, according to a News12 report.

Advertisement





The IDF’s ongoing operations during the ceasefire with Lebanon are part of a broader effort to prevent Hezbollah from restoring its capabilities and to deter future aggression. Israeli officials have repeatedly warned that they will not tolerate attempts by Hezbollah to rebuild or enhance its military infrastructure.

It is also hoped that by constantly hitting Hezbollah, the Lebanese government will eventually be able to be in a position to disarm Hezbollah themselves and perhaps even normalize relations with Israel.

Share this article on WhatsApp: