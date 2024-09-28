Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Ian Lim

On Saturday afternoon, Israel took over the transmission frequency in the control tower in Beirut and issued an order to prevent an Iranian plane from landing in Lebanon

The Lebanese MTV network reports from sources in the Ministry of Transportation and Public Works (held by Ali Hamieh, a Hezbollah minister) that Israel has taken over the broadcast frequency at the international airport in Beirut and instructed to prevent an Iranian plane from landing in the field and if they do not comply, “force will be used”.

Following this, the Lebanese Minister of Transport (as mentioned, a Hezbollah person) instructed to order the Iranian plane not to land in Beirut.

The plane turned around. It is believed to have been carrying weapons.

