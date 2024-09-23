Photo Credit: David Cohen/Flash90

At the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Headquarters Underground Operations Center in Tel Aviv, the IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, gave a situational assessment in which he provided an update on the IDF’s latest strikes against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.

“This morning, the IDF launched a proactive offensive operation,” he said. “Essentially, we are targeting the combat infrastructure that Hezbollah has been building for the past 20 years. This is very significant. We are striking targets and preparing for the next phases, which I will elaborate on shortly. Ultimately, everything is focused on creating the conditions to return the residents of the north to their homes.”

According to an IDF assessment, 50% of Hezbollah’s long-range rocket capabilities are no more.

