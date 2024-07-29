Photo Credit: Hezbollah

For the second time in two days, Israeli military forces shot down a Hezbollah drone on Monday as it was heading for Israel’s Karish gas field in the Mediterranean off the coast of northern Israel.

“A UAV that made its way from Lebanese territory was intercepted by the Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar 6-class corvette in cooperation with the Israel Air Force in the area of Israel’s economic waters,” the IDF said in a statement.

It is not clear whether the drone was intercepted by the C-Dome aerial defense system aboard the corvette, or shot down by an Israeli military aircraft.

The Israeli Navy also previously shot down a Hezbollah drone this weekend as it was heading towards the offshore gas rig.

During that incident, the drone was shot down at a distance from the gas rig with an interceptor from a ship-mounted C-Dome aerial defense system on an Israeli Navy Sa’ar 6-class corvette.

The C-Dome is a ship-mounted version of the land-based Iron Dome aerial defense system.

