Photo Credit: Hamed Saber via Wikimedia

An explosion was reported in the city of Badroud, 20 kilometers from the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran.

The official report from the Iranian military spokesman is that the explosion was part of a test of their air-defense system for the nuclear facility, and a missile was launched as part of that check.

But unofficially, there’s speculation that the missile was launched in response to a drone flying over the facility.

The Iranians say there was no damage to the facility, but according to Middle East blogger Abu Ali Express, there are reports of damage to homes nearby.