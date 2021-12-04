Photo Credit: Hamed Saber via Wikimedia
Anti-aircraft guns guarding Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility.

An explosion was reported in the city of Badroud, 20 kilometers from the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran.

The official report from the Iranian military spokesman is that the explosion was part of a test of their air-defense system for the nuclear facility, and a missile was launched as part of that check.

Advertisement

But unofficially, there’s speculation that the missile was launched in response to a drone flying over the facility.

The Iranians say there was no damage to the facility, but according to Middle East blogger Abu Ali Express, there are reports of damage to homes nearby.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleStudent Kills Student at the Arab American University in Jenin
Next articleVaccines and Power
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...