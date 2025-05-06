Photo Credit: Pixabay

A motorcycle factory went up in flames on Tuesday for the second time this week, this time in Tehran.

Local sources quoted by Israel’s Channel 14 News reported that the fire began in a motorcycle spare parts warehouse in the Iranian capital. The incident was not covered by any official Iranian news outlet.

A series of explosions and fires began this weekend, including a blaze that broke out Sunday in a motorcycle factory in Mashad. The factory, located in northeastern Iran, was allegedly linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s military missile and drone production.

A power plant in the northern Iranian city of Karaj also exploded, followed by an explosion at a chemical plant in the Iranian sacred city of Qom.

The power plant was in a strategic area near an IRGC logistics warehouse, not far from a nuclear development facility.

A fire then broke out Monday in an underground IRGC ammunition depot in the southern Iranian Kazerun region.

Iranian sources quoted by Channel 14 noted that “some ammunition depots are located in underground tunnels on mountain slopes in the area.”

