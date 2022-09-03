Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency / president.ir

Iran has equipped 51 cities with “civil defense systems” and beefed up its air defense to fend off any possible “foreign attack,” Press TV reported Saturday.

According to the report, Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Mehdi Farahi said the civil defense equipment will help Iran’s military forces identify and monitor threats “by using round-the-clock software according to the type of the threat and risk.”

If such threats materialize, he said, the country’s armed forces will be able to take the “most appropriate action in the shortest possible time in order to identify, repel and respond to threats.”

Farahi added that hybrid forms of warfare these days include cyber, biological, and radioactive attacks. He did not name the countries he considered to be a threat.

Report: Israeli F-35 Stealth Fighter Jets Entered Iranian Airspace Several Times in Recent Months

Last month, the Saudi-owned Elaph news outlet based in London quoted a “special source” as saying that Israeli fighter jets had recently penetrated Iranian airspace, multiple times, successfully “evading Russian and Iranian radar.”

According to the report, Israeli submarines had also reached Bab al-Mandeb (the strait connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden), and “even beyond” with the aim of conducting tracking and espionage operations as close to Iran as possible.

In the Red Sea, Israeli submarines are closely monitoring the Iranian “Behshad” spy ship its escort, the frigate “Jamaran”, and the helicopter landing vessel, “Hingam” – all of which are seen by Israel as a threat to the Jewish State and its allies.