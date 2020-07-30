Photo Credit: Kan News via Twitter
Fake NOOR-1 satellite images releases by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The satellite was launched into space last April.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has just added satellite images to its latest portfolio of fake news.

In a message to the United States, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released the first images of the NOOR-1 satellite launched into space last April.

Tehran claimed the photos were pictures of an American base in Qatar. As with most good lies, they had a grain of truth.

Two of the images were faked: one was from the US Maxar satellite company and another was from Google Earth. Both were from 2018, according to Israeli UAV and space expert Tal Inbar.

So they were satellite images of the US airbase in Qatar, just not an Iranian satellite’s images, as the regime claimed, nor were they recent images either.

In the stolen Maxar image, the recently built hanger bases are missing. In the appropriated Google Earth images, the aircraft are in the exact same place they were two years ago.

Take a look.

H/T to IsraelDefense!

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
