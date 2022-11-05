Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced Saturday that its Aerospace Force carried out a suborbital launch of its “Qaem-100” satellite carrier, using the “Rafe” solid-fuel vehicle.

The first Iranian solid-fuel driven three-stage satellite carrier was developed by the IRGC Aerospace Force and can carry satellites weighing 80 kilograms (176 pounds) into an orbit 500 kilometers (310 miles) above Earth, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The satellite carrier is intended to be used for the launch of the Nahid satellite manufactured by Iran’s Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, according to the report.

The United States has repeatedly voiced concern that such launches could advance Iran’s ballistic missile technology, and possibly aid its work on delivery of nuclear warheads.

The Iranian Khayyam satellite was launched in August by Russia on a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Iran’s space agency said the Khayyam satellite was built by Russia under Tehran’s supervision.

US officials expressed concern that the Khayyam could provide Iran with “significant spying capabilities,” and said the deepening Russia-Iran alliance constitutes a profound global threat.