Photo Credit: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran

Thousands of uranium enrichment centrifuges were damaged or destroyed in the blast that tore through Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday, an official from the Islamic Regime indicated on Tuesday after Tehran accused Israel of being behind what it has called “nuclear terrorism” and vowed revenge.

In an interview with state-run Ofoq TV cited by the BBC, Alireza Zakani, head of the Iranian parliament’s Research Center, asked rhetorically, “Is it normal that today they [Israelis] reach a pit of our electricity system and take actions so that several thousand centrifuges are damaged and destroyed in one instant?”

He added, “Should not we be sensitive over the incident that happened [on Sunday], eliminating the main part of our enrichment capacities?”

A second Iranian official said that the attack, which The New York Times reported had been smuggled into the site and detonated remotely, occurred in a facility that was up to 50 meters underground.

A previous explosion hit Natanz on July 2, 2020. On Tuesday, the former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Fereydun Abbasi-Davani, told state TV that the bomb that had caused that explosion was hidden inside a table at the nuclear facility, the BBC said.

Also on Tuesday, Iran announced that it will begin enriching uranium to 60 percent purity—its highest level yet.