Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi issued what appeared to be threat on Thursday against his Israeli counterpart in the country, Ambassador George Deek.

“Apparently, the FIRST Evil Zionist is going to be buried by the zealous people of Tabriz, too. Never cross our red-line, ever!” Mousavi tweeted.

The threat came in response to a tweet by Deek with a photo of him reading a book on the history and culture of Tabriz, “Magic Tales of Tabriz.”

I’m learning so much about Azerbaijani history and culture in Tabriz in this great book I was recently presented.

“I’m learning so much about Azerbaijan history and culture in Tabriz in the book I was recently presented,” Deek tweeted. “What are you guys reading these days?”

For those who are wondering, Tabriz is the capital city of the East Azerbaijan province in northwestern Iran. It is considered Iran’s fifth-largest city. “Iranian Azerbaijan” is an historical region in northwestern Iran that borders the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Iraq, and Turkey.

Iran has had issues with the Republic of Azerbaijan for years, accusing it of hosting “Zionist” forces on its border (Azerbaijan denied the accusations) and complaining about the country’s relations with the Jewish State.

Israel and Azerbaijan have close ties and cooperate on defense and in other areas.