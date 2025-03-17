Photo Credit: Souriban1353 / Wikimedia

Should the evil government of Iran finally collapse, God willing, it won’t be because of a combined Israel-US attack on its nuclear sites; it won’t be because of Iran’s economic failures; it would be because Iranians will soon start dying of thirst.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday issued a dire warning regarding Tehran’s severe water shortage and land subsidence, attributing the crisis to divine retribution and calling for urgent, cooperative action from officials and experts.

Advertisement





During a meeting of the Tehran Province Planning and Development Council on Saturday, Pezeshkian emphasized the alarming disparity between the capital’s available resources and its consumption.

Iran has been facing significant groundwater depletion. From 2002 to 2017, the nationwide groundwater recharge decreased by approximately −3.8 mm per year.

According to the World Resources Institute (WRI), Iran is one of the most water-stressed countries globally. It falls under the “extremely high” category on the Water Stress Index, where 80% to 100% of renewable water resources are withdrawn annually. This means Iran is using nearly all of its available water supply for agriculture, industry, and domestic purposes, leaving little to no margin for droughts or fluctuations in rainfall.

Recently, images of vast, dried-up reservoirs near Tehran have been circulating on social media, drawing attention to the alarming situation. These dams provide water to over nine million people in the Iranian capital, and their depletion has raised serious concerns. Experts warn that a combination of decades-long drought, mismanagement, and deteriorating infrastructure is pushing Iran toward an unprecedented water crisis as the Middle East enters its warm season.

A video taken in August 2024 of the Amir Kabir Dam, located 30 km northwest of Tehran, shows clear blue water extending into the hills. However, a video from the same viewpoint in March 2025 reveals a stark contrast: the water has vanished, leaving behind a cracked and barren lake bed:

در اینستاگرام دیدم که یک شهروند ایرانی ابعاد دلهره‌آور کم‌آبی در ایران را با فیلمی کوتاه از سد کرج بنمایش گذاشته.

واقعاً وضعیت بحرانی خواهد بود. pic.twitter.com/paBAS9xR0z — Saamet Oskuei (@SaametOskuei) March 6, 2025

This split-screen video shows Karaj Dam in January and in March 2025. The video’s author exclaimed: “It became a desert in just 2 months!”

فقط طی ۲ماه کویر شد تصاویری از سد کرج و مقایسه دی ماه و اسفندماه

زمستانی که سد کرج را کویر خشک و بی آب کرد قدم نحس دولت اصلاحات pic.twitter.com/fuer1r9od9 — ⚘️خانم محبّی⚘️ (@Mohebbiy313) March 11, 2025



“The imbalance between resources and consumption is God’s wrath because we have ruined God’s blessing,” President Pezeshkian stated, pointing to dangerously depleted groundwater reserves and a 36-centimeter land subsidence in Varamin, southeast of Tehran province.

He stressed the urgency of the situation, drawing a comparison with international standards. “This statistic is extremely dangerous, while in other countries when subsidence reaches 2-3 centimeters, emergency meetings are held,” Pezeshkian said. “The danger is already at Tehran’s doorstep.”

YOU KNOW, ISRAEL COULD HELP…

Should the Iranians be willing to put aside their mad hatred for Jews, they could get some useful advice from Israel. Turns out no one can reclaim water like the Zionists.

As of 2010, Israel is a global leader in water recycling, treating 80% of its sewage, equivalent to 400 billion liters annually. In fact, 100% of the sewage from the Tel Aviv metropolitan area is treated and repurposed for irrigation in agriculture and public works. In 2012, the Dan Region Wastewater Treatment Plant, known locally as Shafdan, was recognized as a global model by the United Nations for its innovative use of sand’s natural filtration properties to improve sewage quality. In 2010, Israel reused about 400 million cubic meters of treated wastewater, primarily for agricultural purposes, accounting for about 40% of water use in agriculture.

In early 2002, in response to the impact of drought, the Israeli government approved the construction of large seawater desalination plants along the Mediterranean coast. By 2015, these plants were supplying 500 million cubic meters of water per year, and by 2020, this figure rose to 750 million cubic meters annually. All of these projects were carried out by the private sector through international tenders. The plants use reverse osmosis technology, powered by self-generated energy.

From 1960 to 1962, Israeli hydrologists, water engineers, and planners became so numerous and so enmeshed in Iran’s water exploration and infrastructure that the majority of the water projects in Iran from 1962 until the 1979 Islamic Revolution were managed by Israelis. According to Tablet, the head of the Israeli water team, Professor Arie Issar, left Iran on the next-to-last direct flight from Tehran to Tel Aviv in 1979 shortly before the shah was deposed. He described scenes of descending chaos on the capital’s streets as his car made its way to the airport.

And 45 years later, God is punishing the Iranian clerics for the harm they have inflicted on their citizens. Iran has been grappling with drought for over four decades, and water shortages in rural areas have sparked tensions between farmers and authorities, who are accused of mismanaging the country’s water supplies.

France 24 cited an Iranian ecology expert they named “Shevrin,” who stated: “There’s no doubt that the authorities will have to ration water in the coming days. We’re going to have to get used to going without water for hours each day. Even the water company officials say so. But it’s like with all these kinds of things: nobody pays attention until disaster actually strikes.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: