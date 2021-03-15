Photo Credit: Screenshot from Twitter

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy on Monday unveiled a new missile city with a wide range of cruise and ballistic missiles, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The facility was inaugurated on Monday by IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami and the IRGC Navy chief, Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri.

The news about the new missile capability coincided with another report from Tasnim, citing a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry who said it has proof that Israel was behind a recent attack on an Iranian container ship in the Mediterranean, and warned that Iran would consider resorting to “all options” to protect its interests.

And by “all options,” they no doubt included the new missile city.

The new missile city includes “a host of missile systems as well as cruise and ballistic missiles with various ranges,” Tasnim reported.

The new missiles and missile gear reportedly have advanced operational capabilities, including accurate firing from underground launchers and civil defense sites. This new equipment can launch mines in various ranges, allow for 360 degree and mobile firing operations, be used in electronic warfare, and enhance the IRGC naval forces’ fire range and destructive power in combat.

Also on display: a missile system capable of shifting its focus on given targets after being launched.

The missiles were manufactured by the Iranian Defense Ministry, local companies, and the IRGC Navy’s research organizations.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the foreign ministry’s spokesman, suggested the very location of the act of sabotage points the finger of blame at the Zionist regime. “The [Israeli] regime’s ferocious and aggressive nature also corroborates this,” he said, adding that Israel has always sought to upset calm in the region. “That regime finds its survival in war, crisis, and chaos. Iran would consider all options when it finds out who has been involved in this operation and will resort to them to protect its legitimate rights,” the spokesman said.