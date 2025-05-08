Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned the Iranian regime in Tehran that its days are numbered.

In a statement early Thursday following the news that President Donald Trump had agreed to a ceasefire deal with the Houthis in Yemen, Katz said Israel must be able to defend itself on its own against any threat.

The ceasefire deal focused solely on American shipping in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait and did not include threats to Israel.

“The Houthis will suffer heavy blows from Israel if they continue to fire at us,” Katz warned.

“I also warn the Iranian leadership that finances, arms and operates the Houthi terrorist organization: The proxy system is over, and the axis of evil has collapsed. You bear direct responsibility,” the minister said.

“What we did to Hezbollah in Beirut, Hamas in Gaza, Assad in Damascus, and the Houthis in Yemen, we will also do to you in Tehran. We will not allow any party to harm Israel and whoever harms us will be severely harmed.”

Yemeni officials said Wednesday that Israel caused more than half a billion dollars damage in an attack Tuesday that demolished Sana’a International Airport. The passenger hall, terminals, a warehouse and six aircraft were destroyed in the airstrikes, including three of the four planes belonging to Yemen’s national airline. The fourth was in Oman at the time of the attack.

