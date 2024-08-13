<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yy3SRY8rniU?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Speaking as one religious person to another, Moshe Feiglin issues a warning to the Ayatollah, “Ali Khamenei, the Day of Judgment has arrived, it’s time to speak openly.”

