Photo Credit: Hossein Heidarpour via Wikimedia Commons

An attempt to sabotage a facility belonging to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran was thwarted on Wednesday morning, Iranian media reported.

The attack, which targeted an AEOI building near Karaj, west of Tehran, caused no casualties or material damage, according to the Tasnim News Agency. A quadcopter drone was used, according to an IntelliTimes tweet.

The incident, which according to the report is still under investigation, comes after a long series of mysterious explosions and fires at Iranian nuclear facilities in recent years, some of which Iran has accused Israel of perpetrating.

Among these is the explosion that tore through the Natanz nuclear facility on April 11, which, according to a report by the Jewish Institute for the National Security of America, appeared to have taken out some 5,000 centrifuges of the IR-1 type offline. According to the JINSA report, the blast set Iran’s nuclear program back by almost two months.

The same site suffered another explosion on July 2, just six days after a massive blast at the Parchin military facility south of Tehran. The New York Times reported on July 5 that Israel was behind the July 2 Natanz incident, citing an anonymous intelligence official.