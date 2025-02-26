Photo Credit: Shalev Man

Israel warned Wednesday that a military option may soon be necessary to stop Iran from achieving a nuclear breakout.

The warning was issued by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar during an interview in Brussels with the Politico news outlet.

Iran is rapidly increasing its enrichment of stockpiled uranium to near weapons grade, according to a January 22 statement by Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency.

“Before, it was more or less seven kilograms (of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent) per month; now it’s above 30 or more than that. So, I think this is a clear indication of an acceleration. They are pressing the gas pedal,” Grossi told reporters last month at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Just 42 kg of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity is needed for one atomic bomb, according to the IAEA. In January, Iran already possessed some 200 kg of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity.

“So we don’t have much time,” Sa’ar told Politico. “I think that in order to stop a nuclear Iranian program before it will be weaponized, a reliable military option should be on the table.”

Failure to stop Iran from becoming a nuclear power would trigger a “nuclear race in the Middle East with Egypt, the Saudis and Turkey,” the minister added.

Sa’ar, in Brussels for a meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council, has also held talks with European counterparts.

