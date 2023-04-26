Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Ayatollah Abbasali Soleimani

Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani, the former representative of the Supreme Leader in Sistan and Baluchestan province and a member of the Assembly of Experts, was assassinated in an attack in the city of in Babolsar in Iran’s Mazandaran province on Wednesday.

Soleimani was shot by a local man as he was waiting in a bank.

Advertisement


Governor of Mazandaran Mahmoud Hosseinipour told the state-TV that an investigation is underway to determine the motive and circumstances behind the assassination, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency. Hosseinipour claimed the shooter did not know the identity of the man he shot at the time.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articlePhoto Essay: ‘With Love from the IAF on Israel’s Independence Day’
Next articleArab Media Slam ‘Provocative Dances’ by Ben-Gvir in Hebron
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.