Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani, the former representative of the Supreme Leader in Sistan and Baluchestan province and a member of the Assembly of Experts, was assassinated in an attack in the city of in Babolsar in Iran’s Mazandaran province on Wednesday.

Soleimani was shot by a local man as he was waiting in a bank.

? فیلمی از لحظه سوء قصد به آیت‌الله سلیمانی https://t.co/D13szoJuPL pic.twitter.com/49ugV6wxQi — خبرگزاری تسنیم ?? (@Tasnimnews_Fa) April 26, 2023

Governor of Mazandaran Mahmoud Hosseinipour told the state-TV that an investigation is underway to determine the motive and circumstances behind the assassination, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency. Hosseinipour claimed the shooter did not know the identity of the man he shot at the time.