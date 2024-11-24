Photo Credit: Ramzik1999 / Wikimedia

A gunman was killed, and three police officers were injured in a shooting near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan.

The state news agency Petra reported that police shot the gunman after he opened fire on a police patrol in the Rabieh neighborhood of Amman. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

The Petra report did not mention Israel or its embassy. It noted instead “the incident unfolded after the suspect opened fire on a police patrol. Responding security units located the armed individual, who attempted to flee the scene. The suspect subsequently engaged in a firefight with pursuing officers, prompting security forces to return fire following engagement protocols. The exchange resulted in the suspect’s death.”

Jordanian police cordoned off the area around the heavily guarded embassy after gunfire was reported, witnesses said. Two witnesses described police and ambulances rushing to the scene in the Rabieh district, where the embassy is situated.

The area near the Israeli embassy is the site of frequent demonstrations against Israel. Jordan has seen some of the largest rallies in the region, fueled by strong anti-Israel sentiment over the ongoing war in Gaza.

Police urged residents to remain indoors as security forces searched for those involved in the incident.

