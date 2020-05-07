Photo Credit: FLASH90

Jordan’s foreign ministry tweeted on Wednesday: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Affairs today condemned the announcement by Israel of building 7,000 housing units in the West Bank.

“The ministry’s spokesperson, Ambassador Dhaifallah Al-Fayez, confirmed the condemnation in this declaration and its rejection of a flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, Security Council resolutions and a highly dangerous unilateral step.”

دانت وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين اليوم إعلان إسرائيل بناء 7000 وحدة سكنية في الضفة الغربية.

وأكد الناطق باسم الوزارة السفير ضيف الله الفايز ادانة هذا الإعلان ورفضه خرقا فاضحا للقانون الدولي والقانون الدولي الإنساني وقرارات مجلس الأمن وخطوة أحادية شديدة الخطورة.@AymanHsafadi pic.twitter.com/NWBHuDHUt6 — وزارة الخارجية الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) May 6, 2020

The tweet refers to Defense Minister Naftali Bennett’s announcement on Wednesday that he had approved the expansion of the Efrat local council in Judea by about 275 acres, when he approved the construction plan for some 7,000 new housing units in the 11,000-resident municipality (See: Bennett Approves 7,000 New Housing Units in Efrat, Council Head Thanks Netanyahu).

In reality, it’s highly likely that Naftali Bennett will not be the defense minister in the next Netanyahu government, and it is equally likely that his replacement will be from the Blue&White party and would renege on those promises. So, no need for Jordan to be worried.