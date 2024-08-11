Photo Credit: Moshe Shai/Flash90

Should Tehran attack, Jordan will allow Israel to use its airspace, a Jordanian official told Channel 12 on Saturday.

“We will allow Israel to repel the Iranian attack in our airspace,” the official said, adding that this “stems from a security interest and this is the policy, just as in April Jordan helped Israel stop the Iranian attack. It is ultimately an ally of the United States.”

The Arab Post news site also reported, citing security sources in Amman, that “the authorities in Jordan have informed Israel that they will allow its air force to intercept the expected Iranian attack in the kingdom’s airspace.”

The sources added, “There is security, military and intelligence coordination between Jordan and Israel regarding the expected Iranian response, which ensures that the Israeli Air Force is authorized to participate in intercepting potential Iranian attacks that may pass through the kingdom’s skies.”

The reports contradict Jordan’s public declarations in the media that it will not allow its airspace to be used by any foreign party.

On April 13, the Royal Jordanian Air Force participated in a coalition that helped shoot down nearly all of the more than 300 missiles and drones Iran fired towards Israel in its first-ever direct attack on the Jewish state.

Amman, a frequent and harsh critic of Israel’s war against Hamas, intercepted dozens of drones hurtling through its airspace towards Israel.

