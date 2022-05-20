Photo Credit: European Union 2020 - European Parliament / EU
“Peace-making is the harder but higher path,” said King Abdullah II of Jordan addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Jan. 15, 2020

In a letter, Jordan’s King Abdullah II said that he placed his half-brother and former crown prince under house arrest.

The king stated that he approved measures such as restricting Prince Hamzah’s communications and movements because of his “erratic behavior and aspirations,” reported the AP.

Advertisement

“We will provide Hamzah with all that he requires to live a comfortable life, but he will not have the space he once abused to offend the nation, its institutions and his family, nor to undermine Jordan’s stability,” said Abdullah.

Hamzah has significant popularity in Jordan, particularly among the tribes.

In April last year, he was placed under house arrest over an alleged plot against the king. He later signed a letter of allegiance to the throne.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleMuch Has Changed in the Middle East Since Biden’s Last Visit
Next articleShin Bet Exposes Iranian Attempts to Lure Israeli Businessmen and Academics abroad Through Impersonation and Deception
JNS News Service
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...