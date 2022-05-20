Photo Credit: European Union 2020 - European Parliament / EU

In a letter, Jordan’s King Abdullah II said that he placed his half-brother and former crown prince under house arrest.

The king stated that he approved measures such as restricting Prince Hamzah’s communications and movements because of his “erratic behavior and aspirations,” reported the AP.

“We will provide Hamzah with all that he requires to live a comfortable life, but he will not have the space he once abused to offend the nation, its institutions and his family, nor to undermine Jordan’s stability,” said Abdullah.

Hamzah has significant popularity in Jordan, particularly among the tribes.

In April last year, he was placed under house arrest over an alleged plot against the king. He later signed a letter of allegiance to the throne.