Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen traveled to Jordan in the past several days to convey a message to King Abdullah II from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s Channel 13 reported, quoting an unnamed Israeli government source.

The international intelligence chief reportedly spoke with the Hashemite monarch regarding Israel’s plan to extend sovereignty to her Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

It is expected that plans to begin the process of “annexation” – as it is being called in mainstream media – will start sometime in the beginning of July.

Jordan’s monarch has expressed intense opposition to the plan and threatened to possibly sever relations with Israel over the issue, ending or downgrading the 1994 peace treaty between the two nations.

There is no information on what was said in Amman between Cohen and the king, and there is no information about the message he brought back to Netanyahu from the monarch.