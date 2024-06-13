Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

At least two people were wounded Thursday afternoon in a massive barrage of rockets launched at communities across northern Israel by Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon. Two young men, both in their twenties, were treated by Magen David Adom emergency medical first responders on the scene for shrapnel wounds.

More than 100 rockets and an as yet unknown number of explosive suicide drones were simultaneously fired at the Jewish State beginning at around 2 pm in an area stretching from the city of Katzrin in the Golan Heights, to Mount Hermon, and west to Tzfat, Mount Meron and beyond. Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defense array was busy intercepting dozens of rockets simultaneously across the region. The rocket fire continued for at least an hour.

More than 100 rockets reported from Lebanon

There is a direct hit in Katzrin pic.twitter.com/QkrskxSkQP — S p r i n t e r F a m i l y (@SprinterFamily) June 13, 2024

At least one direct hit was reported in Katzrin.

The IDF said 40 launches were detected in Lebanon, a figure drastically different from that being reported by Israeli media. In addition, “From 2 pm, five suspicious aerial targets were identified. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted three of the targets,” the IDF said. “Suspicious aerial targets” generally refers to explosive suicide drones.

Wildfires were ignited upon impact by the rockets in at least 15 separate areas across the Golan Heights and the Galilee, with firefighters forced to deploy under active rocket fire in an effort to minimize the damage.

KKL-JNF forest rangers and workers spent the morning working together with fire and rescue teams to extinguish flames that had reignited in the Meron Forest, Birya Forest and the Ein Zeitim parking lot.

In Tzfat, classrooms were emptied for the day and commercial activity in the city was shut down following the barrage of rocket fire. Schools were also closed in Katzrin.