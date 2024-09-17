Photo Credit: CCTV in Lebanon

Lebanese media initially reported Tuesday afternoon that pagers belonging to dozens of Hezbollah operatives were hacked and remotely detonated in Dachiya, a southern suburb of Beirut. The exploding devices apparently only wounded the Hezbollah terrorists and no one else nearby. The latest reports put the number at some 1500 wounded or dead Hezbollah terrorists all across Lebanon. The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon was also wounded in the attack.

עשרות פצועים בבית חולים בביירות, עלה ל-1000 מספר הנפגעים דווח על עשרות מחבלים מחוסלים, בניהם בכירים בארגון הטרור חיזבאללה pic.twitter.com/gILwst0L3J — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 17, 2024

According to Lebanese sources, hundreds of civilians have been injured due to the detonation of numerous communication devices (pagers) carried by resistance members in Lebanon, possibly caused by an Israeli malware attack. pic.twitter.com/yBQ2MuUhjv — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 17, 2024

Advertisement





The explosions were caught on CCTV cameras throughout Lebanon.

The directed attacks spanned territory from southern Lebanon, including the coastal city of Tyre, Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Al-Hawsh, and as far north as Beirut, the Beka’a Valley, according to Al-Hadath and other Arab media. Reporter Amit Segal points out that more terrorists were killed in one moment today than in any day since October 7th.

At least 50 were wounded in Nabatieh alone, due to the exploding communications devices held by Hezbollah operatives, Al Arabiya reported.

מזכיר את חיסולו של יחיא עיאש בגירסה קצת יותר משודרגת pic.twitter.com/xvegESBp7X — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 17, 2024

The exploding communications devices were triggered using wireless technology, according to Al Jazeera. The devices themselves were new and updated during the war.

Israel was being blamed for the attack by the Hamas-linked Quds News Network, which claimed the explosions were the result of “Israeli malware”.

מקורות בלבנון: מדיווחים ראשוניים עולה כי ישראל הצליחה לחדור למכשירי תקשורת ששימשו אנשי חיזבאללה ולפוצץ אותם pic.twitter.com/QBTThX8Ycb — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 17, 2024

מדיווחים ראשוניים מדובר במכשירי ביפר מוצפנים של אנשי חיזבאללה שהתפוצצו במקביל במספר מקומות שונים pic.twitter.com/P8oepwx0xF — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 17, 2024

BREAKING ?? Israel is carrying out “limited operations” targeting Hezbollah, according to Lebanese sources. Reports indicate that dozens of Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon and Beirut were either killed or critically injured when their communication radios unexpectedly… pic.twitter.com/QXP6ayb8vp — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 17, 2024

In a related story, the Shin Bet reports that Hezbollah attempted to assassinate a former senior security official today. Hezbollah attempted to remotely detonate a bomb connected to a cell phone.

Share this article on WhatsApp: