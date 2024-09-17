Photo Credit: CCTV in Lebanon
A Hezbollah operative explodes in Beirut. Sept. 17, 2024.

Lebanese media initially reported Tuesday afternoon that pagers belonging to dozens of Hezbollah operatives were hacked and remotely detonated in Dachiya, a southern suburb of Beirut. The exploding devices apparently only wounded the Hezbollah terrorists and no one else nearby. The latest reports put the number at some 1500 wounded or dead Hezbollah terrorists all across Lebanon. The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon was also wounded in the attack.

The explosions were caught on CCTV cameras throughout Lebanon.

The directed attacks spanned territory from southern Lebanon, including the coastal city of Tyre, Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Al-Hawsh, and as far north as Beirut, the Beka’a Valley, according to Al-Hadath and other Arab media. Reporter Amit Segal points out that more terrorists were killed in one moment today than in any day since October 7th.

At least 50 were wounded in Nabatieh alone, due to the exploding communications devices held by Hezbollah operatives, Al Arabiya reported.

The exploding communications devices were triggered using wireless technology, according to Al Jazeera. The devices themselves were new and updated during the war.

Israel was being blamed for the attack by the Hamas-linked Quds News Network, which claimed the explosions were the result of “Israeli malware”.

In a related story, the Shin Bet reports that Hezbollah attempted to assassinate a former senior security official today. Hezbollah attempted to remotely detonate a bomb connected to a cell phone.

A bomb planted by Hezbollah in Israel in a failed attempt to assassinate a senior Israeli security official. Sept. 17, 2024.
