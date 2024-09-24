Photo Credit: Hezbollah / RNN

The Hezbollah terrorist army, Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, began bombing northern Israel bright and early (even in the dark) on Tuesday, Day 2 of Operation Northern Arrows.

At 10:32 am, Hezbollah launched a 20-minute rocket barrage, this one aimed at Kfar Nahar HaYarden, Sdei Ilan, Ilaniyeh, the Golani Junction, Kfar Qama, Givat Avnei, Kibbutz Lavi, Hodaiot, Snir, Kibbutz Dan, Sha’ar Yashuv and Dafna.

Advertisement





A five-minute barrage of rockets at 9:40 am was fired at Metula, Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Giladi, Misgav Am, Tel Hai, Maayan Baruch, Kfar Yuval.

Multiple rockets were fired at 9:36 am at the valley areas, as well as Afula, HaYogev, Tel Adashim, Ramat David, Mizra, Yifat, Belforia, Gevat, the Kfar Baruch train station, Sarid, Kfar Gidon, Reyna, Nof HaGalil, Tzipori, Nazareth, Ilot, Yafiya, Migdal HaEmek, Ganijer, and Kfar HaHoresh.

At 7:43 am, rockets were fired at the northern communities of Moreshet, Bar Lev (industrial zone), Manof, Achyahud, Jit, Yircha,Tamra, Kiryat Ata, Afek, Kiryat Bialik, and their surrounding areas.

At 6 am, Hezbollah fired rockets at Nahariya, Kibbutz Gesher HaZiv and Sa’ar.

A massive 25-minute barrage of rocket fire that started the day at 2:40 am was aimed at Nof HaGalil, Achsa’el, HaYogev, Tzipori, Nazareth, Givat Ela, Ilot, Sarid, Kfar Gidon, Tel Adashim, Mizra’a, Migdal HaEmek, Afula, Shtula, Shomera, the IDF’s Ramat David airbase, Megiddo, west of Afula, the IDF’s Amos base, and the area around Zichron Yaakov (located 60 kilometers from Israel’s northern border).

Hezbollah Firing Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 Missiles

Most of the rockets fired in the above barrages were the Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 missiles that were introduced during the 2006 Second Lebanon War, named for terrorist Fadi al-Tawi, who was killed by Israel in 1987.

The medium-range six-meter (20 feet) tactical Fadi-1 missile has a 83-kilogram (183 lb) warhead and a range of about 70 kilometers (43 miles).

The medium-range six-meter (20 feet) tactical Fadi-2 missile has a 170-kilogram (375 lb) warhead and a range of about 100 kilometers (60 miles).

“Analysis of Fadi-1 rocket debris, along with Hezbollah’s reports and other sources, suggests that the Fadi 1 is based on the Syrian-made M-220 rockets. Various assessments indicate that these rockets may be a local Syrian variant of the Soviet 9M27 rocket, which is used in the Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). It appears that Hezbollah, possibly with Iranian assistance, reduced the warhead’s weight and made additional modifications to extend the rocket’s range,” according to the ALMA Research and Education Center.

“It appears that the Fadi 2 is essentially a Syrian-made M-302 rocket, also known as Kheibar-1. However, this rocket is itself a local Syrian variant of the Chinese WS-1 rocket,” ALMA reports.

Share this article on WhatsApp: