Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israel Defense Forces declared the areas of Metula, Misgav Am and Kfar Giladi in northern Israel as closed military zones on Monday night.



“Entry to this area is prohibited,” the IDF said in the announcement, saying the order followed a situational assessment and came as a means of “strengthening defense along the contact line” and preparing for the next phases of combat.

Advertisement





“In recent days, the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, together with the Commander of the 36th Division, BG Moran Omer, the Commander of the 98th Division, BG Guy Levy, and the Commander of the 91st Division, BG Shai Klepper, have been approving plans for the coming days at the Northern Command,” the IDF said.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Israeli forces destroyed a warehouse of Hezbollah-owned surface-to-air missile launchers located barely a mile (about a kilometer and a half) from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport in Lebanon — currently the country’s sole functioning international airport.

The Pentagon confirmed on Monday that the United States has deployed fresh squadrons of F-15E, F-16, A-10 and F-22 fighter jets to the region to reinforce existing forces and safeguard American personnel serving in the Middle East..

Share this article on WhatsApp: