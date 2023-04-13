Photo Credit: Basel Awidat/Flash90

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday night detained a suspect who crossed over the Lebanese border near Rosh Hanikra.

The unarmed suspect was placed under surveillance and apprehended before being taken for interrogation, the military said.

“The IDF will continue to act to prevent any attempt to cross the border and violate Israeli sovereignty,” it added.

The IDF last week struck Hamas assets in Southern Lebanon after the Palestinian terrorist group fired 34 rockets towards northern Israel. On Sunday, the military struck targets in Syria in response to six rockets fired towards the Golan Heights.

On March 15, a terrorist who infiltrated from Lebanon planted a roadside bomb in northern Israel that severely wounded a motorist. The perpetrator was killed by Israeli forces while attempting to return to Lebanon, according to authorities.

Shareef ad-Din, 21, from the Israeli Arab town of Salem, was wounded when the explosive device detonated around 6 a.m. The bomb was planted behind a barrier by the side of the road near the Megiddo Junction, some 18 miles southeast of Haifa.

The Israel Defense Forces did not name who it believes dispatched the terrorist but did not rule out Hezbollah.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah met with Hamas leaders last Friday in Beirut amid the escalating tensions. Among those at the meeting were Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, his deputy Saleh al-Arouri and Khalil al-Hayya, head of the terror group’s Arab and Islamic relations portfolio and Hamas deputy chief in the Gaza Strip.

“During their meeting, Nasrallah and the Hamas officials reviewed the latest political and field developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the Middle East, especially the recent confrontations in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and al-Quds [Jerusalem],” Iran’s PressTV reported.