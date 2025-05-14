Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF eliminated another Hezbollah terrorist commander in southern Lebanon on Wednesday morning.

The terrorist, a commander of Hezbollah’s Qabrikha area, was killed near Qa’aqa’aiyet El Jisr.

Two Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated the day before as well – one in Beaufort Ridge and the other near the village of Houla, both in southern Lebanon.

Tuesday’s strike was the second at Beaufort Ridge this month: The IDF struck the site due to terrorist activity last week as well.

“The reestablishment of the site and the activities conducted there constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the IDF said in a statement.

Hezbollah has repeated violated the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, forcing the IDF to maintain a military presence in southern Lebanon to ensure the safety of civilians in northern Israel.

