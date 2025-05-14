Photo Credit: IDF
Hezbollah weapons seized during Israeli military operations in the Saluki area of Southern Lebanon. December 2024

The IDF eliminated another Hezbollah terrorist commander in southern Lebanon on Wednesday morning.

The terrorist, a commander of Hezbollah’s Qabrikha area, was killed near Qa’aqa’aiyet El Jisr.

Two Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated the day before as well – one in Beaufort Ridge and the other near the village of Houla, both in southern Lebanon.

Tuesday’s strike was the second at Beaufort Ridge this month: The IDF struck the site due to terrorist activity last week as well.

“The reestablishment of the site and the activities conducted there constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the IDF said in a statement.

Hezbollah has repeated violated the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, forcing the IDF to maintain a military presence in southern Lebanon to ensure the safety of civilians in northern Israel.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

